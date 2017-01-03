Latest Sports Headlines
"We Will Beat Black Stars"- Uganda Sports Minister Vows
2 hours ago
Uganda's Minister of State for Sports, Charles Bakkabulindi has vowed that the Cranes will beat Ghana's Black Stars when both sides meet in the AFCON 2017 Group D opener on Tuesday. Speaking...
PREVIEW- Ivory Coast vs Togo: AFCON Champions Hope To Tame Adebator's Togo
4 hours ago
Defending champions Ivory Coast begin their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Monday against a Togo side whose primary aspiration is to act as "troublemakers". Ivory Coast...
#AFCON2017 Group B Roundup: Favourites fail to impress in group B
6 hours ago
HappyGhana.com rounds up the Group B opening matches at the on-going Africa Cup of Nations being staged in Gabon. Algeria vs Zimbabwe Riyad Mahrez stepped up twice to deny...
PHOTOS: Black Stars Hold First Training In Port Gentil Ahead Of Crunch Group Opener
18 hours ago
The Black Stars have held their first training session in the Gabonese city of Port Gentil ahead of their crunch 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener with Uganda. The team trained...
#AFCON2017: Brilliant BILLIAT Stars As Mahrez's Double rescue Algeria
19 hours ago
Riyad Mahrez saved Algeria's blushes with a double against Zimbabwe in their Africa Cup of Nations opener. The Leicester winger opened the scoring just 12 minutes into the...
News
Security officer jailed for pouring acid on miner
1 hour ago
A 36 year-old security officer, Mathias Anobre, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment in hard labour for pouring acid on an illegal miner. The convict, who was also fined...
Court seeks Obinim's medical report
4 hours ago
An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the counsel for Bishop Daniel Obinim, the Founder of God’s Way International Church, who is allegedly involved in an assault case, to furnish...
'We can do it'- President Akufo-Addo assures
6 hours ago
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appealed to Ghanaians living in and out of the country to rally behind his administration, as he seeks to return the country onto the...
Doctor rapes nurse at Essikado Hospital
7 hours ago
Officials of the Essikado Hospital in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis could not confirm report about an alleged rape case involving a trainee nurse and a medical doctor. A source...
Mahama moves to Kawukudi residence
19 hours ago
The former President, Mr John Dramani Mahama has moved out of his official residence and has now relocated to his private residence, Greater Accra Regional organiser of the National...