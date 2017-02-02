Latest Sports Headlines
Bechem United midfielder Osman Iddrisu passes on
9 hours ago
Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have been hugely hit with the death of their midfielder Osman Iddrisu who passed on in his hometown in Tamale, after a short illness. Reports...
Scrap AFCON 3rd place game- Kojo Addae-Mensah
14 hours ago
Group Chief Executive Oficer for DataBank, Kojo Addae Mensah has called on the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to dump the 3rd place games at the Africa Cup of Nations...
Ghana heart-broken as late double sends Cameroon through
16 hours ago
Late second-half goals from Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog secured Cameroon's passage to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final as they beat Ghana 2-0 on Thursday...
Grants names strong starting line-up against Cameroon
Feb 02, 2017
Contrary to widespread claims that Fatau Dauda will have his first taste of this year's Africa Cup of Nations, beleaguered Razak Brimah has received the nod from Avram Grant to...
Cameroon coach worried over Ghana’s AFCON record
Feb 02, 2017
Head coach of Cameroon national team, Hugo Broos, is worried about Ghana’s record in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), after being in the last four of the competition, six...
News
HAPPY FM AND ONGA TO HOLD COOKING CONTEST FOR COUPLES
9 hours ago
As part of activities leading to the Happy FM Valentine Renewal of Vows Day, the couples will tomorrow 4th February be treated to a fun-packed day at Rawlings Park including a...
NSS allowance not captured in gov't budget; Personnel urged to stay calm
15 hours ago
Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) have called on service personnel to keep calm as it works to ensure that the 60 per cent upward adjustment in their allowances...
“Our generation must be at the measure of Africa’s history” - Akufo-Addo
Feb 02, 2017
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said the African Union’s theme for 2017 – “Harnessing the demographic dividend through investments in the Youth” – is...
Kalaya Gortor wins Vodafone “Yee Twi Kor” ultimate prize
Feb 01, 2017
Businessman, Kalaya Gortor, has been adjudged the ultimate winner of the Vodafone “Yee Twi Kor Reloaded” promotion. For gathering the most points during the promotion, he...
President Akufo-Addo urges African Leaders to leave better legacies
Feb 01, 2017
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday asked African leaders to leave better legacies than their forebears, saying: “our generation must be at the measure of Africa’s...