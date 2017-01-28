 Skip to Content
Gyan Seeks Miracle From Serbian Magical Healer
DR CONGO TEST WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT- KUDJOE FIANO
Christian Atsu in hot banter with Bolasie
Furnace explodes at TOR
Happy FM-Cowbell Excite Hundreds at Junction Mall
Latest Sports Headlines

Jordan Ayew scoops man of the match in Ghana-Dr Congo duel
2 hours ago
Ghana attacker Jordan Ayew has been named Man of the Match in the Black Stars quarter-finals clash against the Leopards of DR Congo. Jordan scored the first goal for Ghana...
Ayew brothers score to send Black Stars into AFCON semi-finals
3 hours ago
Both Jordan and Andre Ayew found the net as Ghana secured their place in the last four of the Africa Cup of Nations. Jordan's opener was cancelled out by former Tottenham trainee...
Ex-Black Stars Player Mallam Yahaya Signs 1-Yr Deal As Head Coach of New Edubiase
8 hours ago
Former Black Stars midfield enforcer, Mallam Yahaya has signed a bumper One-year deal with Divison One campaigners New Edubiase United. After extensive deliberations, an agreement...
Jordan Leads Attack, Acquah Starts As Gyan Is Benched In Grant's Starting line-up Against DR Congo
10 hours ago
Aston Villa attacker, Jordan Ayew is expected to lead the lines for Ghana's Black Stars as they come up against a highly disciplined and motivated DR Congo side in the quarter-finals...
PREVIEW- Ghana vs DR Congo: Black Stars set sight on Semi-final
11 hours ago
Ghana are expected to have captain Asamoah Gyan available after fears were eased over the striker's fitness, following an injury he suffered against Egypt on Wednesday, But...
News

Ghanaian innovator shortlisted for top Award
Jan 28, 2017
A Ghanaian technology innovator and product of Vodafone’s, “Mobile for Good“, initiative, has been shortlisted for the UK Royal Academy of Engineering Award. Sesinam...
Akwasi Agyeman named Ag. CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority
Jan 27, 2017
Former Managing Director of Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company (GMABC), Akwasi Agyeman, has been appointed acting CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority. The Tulane University...
Akufo-Addo declares assets
Jan 27, 2017
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared his assets in line with the constitutional requirement stipulated in Act 550 of the 1992 Republican Constitution. According...
Bank of Ghana debunks report of issuing new cedi notes
Jan 27, 2017
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has denied allegations that it will print new 30, 100 and 200 Ghana cedi denominations to commemorate its 60th anniversary. Reacting to an article circulating...
Furnace explodes at TOR
Jan 27, 2017
A furnace at the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) exploded yesterday, forcing the management of the refinery to shut down the CDU. Officials were...
Entertainment

Yvonne Nelson announces Dad's demise
VIDEO: Awudu Issaka shows sublime football skills at Happy FM-Cowbell AFCON screening
PHOTOS: All is set at Bukom for Happy FM-Cowbell AFCON Live Coverage
Bukom Residents To Watch Ghana-Mali Game On Giant Screen As Happy FM & Cowbell Take AFCON Coverage To Bukom Park

International Sports

Roger Federer beats Nadal in five-set thriller to win Australian Open
Rafael Nadal sets up Roger Federer Australian Open final with epic win over Grigor Dimitrov
VIDEO: Dancehall queen SHEGAH thrills football fans at Junction Mall with performance
5 questions Arsenal fans are asking as Wenger claims £34m defensive midfielder Granit Xhaka is "not a great tackler"

Technology

16 features you didn’t know you could use on Whatsapp
WhatsApp now lets you EDIT and DELETE sent messages - but there's a catch
Digitization is Key to Business Growth- Vodafone CEO
NCA can’t shut down social media – Tevie

Odd News

Man brings home lovers so 'lazy' wife can watch and learn BED skills from them
Two DVLA workers filmed making love at their Christmas bash- video circulated among colleagues on Whatsapp