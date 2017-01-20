Latest Sports Headlines
Le-GYAN-dary: Asamoah Silences Mali As Ghana Gets To The Quarters
6 hours ago
Ghana became the second team at the African Nations Cup to book a quarter-final place after legendary striker Asamoah Gyan scored the only goal of the game against Mali in Group...
Hundreds Storm Bukom Square for Happy FM-Cowbell AFCON Coverage
7 hours ago
Scores of football fans trooped to the Bukom Square as Ghana's number one sports station, Happy FM and Cowbell Ghana brought the Ghana vs Mali and Egypt vs Uganda AFCON 2017 clashes...
PHOTOS: All is set at Bukom for Happy FM-Cowbell AFCON Live Coverage
9 hours ago
All is set at the Bukom Square (park) for the Happy FM- Cowbell Ghana live coverage of Ghana's second AFCON group game against Mali on a giant screen. Fadama and Sabon Zongo...
GHANA-MALI PREVIEW: Stars Seek To Crash Mali To Book Quarter-finals Berth
11 hours ago
The Black Stars of Ghana face The Eagles of Mali in their Africa Cup of Nations clash today aiming to take control of Group D. Andre Ayew's penalty proved to be enough for...
Bukom Residents To Watch Ghana-Mali Game On Giant Screen As Happy FM & Cowbell Take AFCON Coverage To Bukom Park
12 hours ago
Bukom will be set 'ablaze' this afternoon as Ghana's Number One Sports Station, Happy FM and Cowbell Ghana take the live coverage of Ghana's AFCON 2017 Group D clash against...
Victims overpower suspected robber
13 hours ago
A suspected highway robber who allegedly attacked two men at Banda Nkwanta in the Bole-Bamboi District in the Northern Region last Tuesday, is in the grip of the police. The...
Osafo-Maafo justifies creation of Senior Minister portfolio
13 hours ago
Senior Minister designate, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has defended the creation of his ministerial portfolio, explaining that his core mandate will be to coordinate the roles of the various...
Asantehemaa laid to rest
Jan 20, 2017
After 111 years on Mother Earth, 39 of which was spent as the queenmother of the Ashanti Kingdom, the late Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II was yesterday given the final farewell...
High food cost must end — President Akufo-Addo
Jan 17, 2017
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the cost of food is unnecessarily expensive in the country which is blessed with fertile lands. Underlying the fact that production...
Journalist arrested over sex blackmail
Jan 17, 2017
The police in the Central Region have arrested a 47-year-old journalist, Emmanuel Orlando, for blackmailing some women for sex. The suspect who works with Constant TV in Cape...